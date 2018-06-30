A family of eleven was rescued from the tortures they have been facing in a Karnataka village, just 50 kilometres from Bengaluru. The family was brought in from Denkanikottai village in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu on the pretext of good money and education. From 2014 to 2018, the parents along with their children faced mental and physical torture. The matter was finally reported to the police by officials of Revenue and Child Welfare department.

Madappa said that he was lured with a promise of Rs 65,000 but was paid only Rs 20,000 after he reached the place | image for pictorial representation

After following the bonded labour system for over 40-years it was put to rest in India and was declared illegal. However, there are several people who are still being treated as bonded labourers in several parts of India. Once such case was recently unearthed by the official from Revenue Department and the Child Welfare department where a family of eleven was rescued from the tortures they have been facing in a Karnataka village, just 50 kilometres from Bengaluru. The family was brought in from Denkanikottai village in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu on the pretext of good money and education for their children in 2014 and since then they have been battling for the fulfilment of their basic necessities.

After the family was brought to Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, Karnataka in 2014, it’s been more than 4 years that the family had visited their village. Further elaborating the incident, 45-year-old Madappa said that he hasn’t seen his village or the agent who brought them here since 2014.

Talking about the problems he has been facing from past years, Madappa said that he was lured with a promise of Rs 65,000 but was paid only Rs 20,000 after he reached the place. Later, the farm owner — where the family was working — used to give only Rs 500 or Rs 1000 per month, he added.

A report by The News Minute said that the rescued family was forced to work from 4 am to 7 pm all seven days a week. The promise of giving their children a proper education was also scrapped by the owner.

Recalling a horrific incident, Madappa said his wife was pregnant but the owner denied money to take her to hospital following which he was forced to deliver the child with the help from his other children. The owner also barred them from visiting their deceased relative in their village and denied money for her final rites.

From 2014 to 2018, the parents along with their children faced mental and physical torture. The matter was finally reported to the police by officials of Revenue and Child Welfare department. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police official said that the family has been rescued and teams have been formed to nab the absconding owner, Kusappa.

Reports add that the rescue operation was carried out by the director for strategic engagements of the organisation, Sashmeeta. The release certificates were handed over to the family on June 29. Feeling like a free bird after being caged for four years, Madappa’s wife said that the first they will do is to get their children enrolled into schools.

