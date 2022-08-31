Madhya Pradesh: Man slits woman’s throat after she rejects marriage proposal

- Advertisement -

In another horrifying incident, a man allegedly slit a woman’s throat after she declined his marriage proposal in Madhya Pradesh’s Bangarda.

According to Vivek Singh, SP Civil Lines, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, the youngster was operated on, but her condition remains severe. According to the Punasa sub-divisional magistrate, the guy, Bablu, who was suspected of slicing the neck of the woman in Bangarda village in Khandwa district, was later discovered dead in a backwater.

According to officials, the girl and boy are from the same village.

Previously, a girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka district was allegedly set on fire by someone after she did not return his proposal. On August 23, the accused Shahrukh poured gasoline on her and set her ablaze.

