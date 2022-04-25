Anze Logar, Slovenia's foreign minister, arrived in India on Monday for the Raisina Dialogue

Anze Logar, Slovenia’s foreign minister, arrived in India on Monday for the Raisina Dialogue.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Twitter that Logar’s visit to India is a new opportunity for the two countries to deepen their cooperation.

MEA sent out a tweet ” Welcome to India, Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anze Logar. Our partnership with Slovenia encompasses sectors like infrastructure and emerging technologies. The visit is a renewed opportunity to further deepen our collaboration “.

Following this visit, S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India will meet with Slovenia’s Foreign Minister.

“Minister @AnzeLog will attend the international conference @raisinadialogue and meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam @DrSJaishankar on his official visit to India. He’ll also take part in a cultural event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries “Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed through a tweet.

On April 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of the seventh edition of the Raisina conversation, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi, who spoke at the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022 will be built on six thematic pillars, with the topic “Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled.” Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and the planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and the planet.

Raisina Dialogue which began in 2016, is India’s flagship geopolitics and geo-economics conference dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges. MEA is hosting the conference in cooperation with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

However, the Raisina dialogue is planned to have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries.