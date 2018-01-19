Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has announced 9 more cities that will be added to smart city list. In the fourth round of addition to the list, Union Ministry named Rae Braeilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Biharsharif, Silvasa, Erode, Daman & Diu, Itanagar and Kavaratti and extended the list to 99. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated this mission in the year 2015, to develop 100 cities all over the country.

On Friday, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has announced 9 more cities that will be added to smart city list. In the fourth round of addition to the list, Union Ministry named Rae Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Biharsharif, Silvasa, Erode, Daman & Diu, Itanagar and Kavaratti and extended the list to 99. While Delhi’s next door neighbour Ghaziabad failed to make it to the final list. Center government was set to announce 10 names, but Shillong could not submit its proposal. The city government has been given two week’s time to submit its proposal failing which some other city will be selected.

“ The nine selected cities have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crore, of which Rs 10,639 crore would be in Area-Based Development initiatives and Rs 2,185 crore for Pan City initiatives, impacting 35.3 lakh persons living in these areas,” Minister of State, Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri said. The nine cities have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crore to develop 409 smart cities.

All these smart cities will get uninterrupted electricity, water, Internet connectivity, and other facilities provided by the government. These 9 cities were selected on the basis of the points of development and score carrying out urban reforms in areas.

List of 9 cities named as Smart city-

Rae Bareilly Moradabad Saharanpur Biharsharif Silvasa Erode Daman & Diu Itanagar Kavaratti

Smart Cities Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with a mission to develop 100 cities all over the country making them citizen friendly and sustainable. The Union Ministry of Urban Development is responsible for implementing the mission in collaboration with the state governments of the respective cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this mission in the year 2015.