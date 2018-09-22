Delhi government announced a ban on Smirnoff vodka and scotch blended whiskey Vat 69. As per reports, the ban has been imposed over the use of fake barcodes. The following ban on Smirnoff and Vat69 is likely to stay for at least two years which clearly means that the shops in Delhi will not be selling two of the most popular liquor brands

On Friday, the liquor lovers in the national capital were left dejected after the Delhi government announced a ban on Smirnoff vodka and scotch blended whiskey Vat 69. As per reports, the ban has been imposed over the use of fake barcodes. The following ban on Smirnoff and Vat69 is likely to stay for at least two years which clearly means that the shops in Delhi will not be selling two of the most popular liquor brands — Smirnoff vodka and Vat 69 whiskey.

The following ban comes after the financial commissioner of Delhi government blacklisted the manufacturer of Smirnoff vodka and Vat 60 — United Spirits Limited (USL) — for allegedly using duplicate barcodes.

Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi, Anil Ambani carried out surgical strike on defence forces

As per reports, Smirnoff vodka and Vat 69 were banned following an order on September 12. Banning the liquor brands, Anindo Majumdar said that USL violated provisions of the Delhi Excise act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. He added that USL used unauthorised, loose barcodes which can easily be misused.

The following ban by the Delhi government came on an appeal filed by the USL. In the appeal filed, USL had challenged the orders by commissioner and deputy commissioner and excise department after it had blacklists USL’s Aurangabad, Sangrur and Punjab.

Rafale deal: French Government issues statement after Hollande’s claim, says no role in selecting Indian partners

Commenting on the ban of Smirnoff vodka and Vat 69, the financial commissioner said that the two liquor brands were using unauthorised barcodes. He added that it was established that they were also using loose barcodes that could easily be misused and cause danger to the health of a common man.

PM Modi betrayed India, dishonoured soldiers’ blood, says Rahul Gandhi on Hollande’s Rafale revelation

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More