Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani in an all-out attack on senior Congress party leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday accused him of ‘land scam’ in Delhi. Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed a press conference and said that Congress leader Kapil Sibal bought firm with assets worth crores for Rs 1 lakh. Further adding to the information, Smriti Irani said, “The person who was being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for bribery during UPA government and against whom South African journalists levelled charges of money laundering, from him Kapil Sibal and his wife got ownership of a company named Grand Castello.”

The person who was being probed by CBI for bribery during UPA govt & against whom South African journalists leveled charges of money laundering, from him Kapil Sibal & his wife got ownership of a company named Grand Castello: Union Minister Smriti Irani quoting a media report pic.twitter.com/87yYbeFDfu — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

Accusing the former Union Minister, Smriti Irani in her press conference while again citing African news site report further mentioned that when a South African journalist questioned Kapil Sibal about his in this issue, Sibal denied of having any relations, link with the company and also the person with whom he had a business deal. She further asked what was the need for Kabil Sibal to hide facts from the South African website and with its journalist. Smriti Irani added, “Kapil Sibal wants to have a business deal with an accused, then it’s his decision … but would Rahul Gandhi agree with this. A persn who was accused of giving bribe to a CBI official, who was accused in money laundering case and against who the Congress government itself initiated inquiry … and Kabil Sibal was having business dealing with that person.”

#WATCH: Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses the media in Delhi. https://t.co/FPFSXLQZM6 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

