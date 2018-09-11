Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday blamed Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi for the increased NPAs. In a press conference, BJP leader said that for RBI chief Raghu Ram Rajan's statement proves that loan's taken under UPA regime are the root cause for NPAs.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday targeted Gandhi family and blamed Congress for NPAs. In a presser today, Smriti Irani said, Raghuram Rajan’s statement clearly proves that it is Congress who is responsible for increased NPA. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi wanted to sabotage the taxpayer’s money.

“UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi led government that attacked the very core of the Indian banking system. Raghuram Rajan said that between 2006-08, the UPA functioning led to increased NPAs in India’s banking structure.”

On National Herald Case, Smriti Irani said that the Congress was exposed when the Delhi HC rejected the reassessment plea of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi challenging the Income Tax notice seeking tax for the financial year 2011-12.

Taking a jibe at the Congress chief, Irani said, “Why is Rahul Gandhi, who is too quick to hug Prime Minister, running away when it comes to an Income Tax officer.”

Why is it that Mr. Rahul Gandhi who is too quick to hug Prime Minister, would run a mile away when it comes to an Income Tax officer: Smt @smritiirani https://t.co/b3UP2ZRGja pic.twitter.com/fjBxq187dT — BJP (@BJP4India) September 11, 2018

