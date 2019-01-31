Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday has slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for politicising his meeting with Manohar Parrikar and remarks on Rafale deal. Calling Rahul Gandhi a congenital liar, Smriti Irani claimed that Rahul is hallucinating conversations and needs help. She criticised Rahul over his allegations that Parikar distanced himself from Rafale.

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi is hallucinating conversations, the Union Minister claimed that Rahul has displayed similar behaviour in the past. By accusing him of concocting a conversation with French President Macron on Rafale, Arun Jaitley on Jammu & Kashmir issue to a loan waiver scam, Smriti Irani noted that such psychiatric aberrations make a person unfit for public life. She added that people suffering from it need help, not political rewards.

Reacting to Manohar Parrikar’s letter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier responded that he has not shared details of their conversation. In the two speeches that he has delivered after meeting Parikar, he has just mentioned what is already there in the public domain. He added that he was disturbed to know Parrikar’s letter was leaked and made public even before he had the chance to read it.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi of politicising the visit, Manohar Parrikar in his letter mentioned that he is disappointed with Rahul for using the visit for his petty political gains. He clarified that neither Rahul or him mentioned or discussed anything related to Rafale in the 5 minutes they spent together.

