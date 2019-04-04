Union Minister Smriti Irani said Rahul enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, however, his nomination from elsewhere besides Amethi was an insult of the constituency and people here will not tolerate this

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad, his rival from Amethi, Smriti Irani criticising Congress President’s move to contest from a second constituency said Rahul enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, however, his nomination from elsewhere besides Amethi was an insult of the constituency and people here will not tolerate this, reported ANI.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi announced his candidature from Wayanad, Kerala as his second seat apart from home turf Amethi. Rahul will embark on a roadshow with sister Priyanka Gandhi before filing his nomination in the state. Many Left leaders have been upset with the Congress President since he announced his candidature from Wayanad as they claimed that Congress has lost the plot by choosing to fight against the Left instead of BJP.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere.This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this. pic.twitter.com/qbadbPCrW1 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Wayanad is believed to be one of the safest constituencies for Congress as sources suggest that the party believes nothing will work against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. The Congress President will be filing his nomination from Wayanad today. Rahul along with sister Priyanka arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik have been assigned the charge to oversee arrangements in Wayanad.

The Lok Sabha constituency has been won by Congress twice and is spread across revenue districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Xqcskiaoaj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

