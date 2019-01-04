While talking to media about the posters, Smriti Irani said that none of Mahagathbandhan leaders in Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Mamata Banerjee has extended their support to Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministerial bid, but who can stop him from dreaming about it.

Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday during her visit to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She said that despite getting no thumbs up from any of the senior leaders in Mahagathbandhan, Rahul Gandhi is “dreaming” of becoming the Prime Minister. Irani also ridiculed the development in Amethi in last five years under the leadership of the Congress president, who is the sitting MP there.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani were scheduled to visit Amethi, a Lok Sabha seat which they will contest against each other yet again, on Friday. Irani reached the Uttar Pradesh district as per schedule but the Congress leader cancelled his visit. During her visit, the BJP leader saw a number of posters of Rahul Gandhi projecting him as the next Prime Minister.

While talking to media about the posters, Smriti Irani said that none of Mahagathbandhan leaders in Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Mamata Banerjee has extended their support to Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministerial bid, but who can stop him from dreaming about it.

She also took an aim at the development that has happened in the district in past five years under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. She said, “The recent opening of a CT Scan Centre in Amethi speaks volumes of how development has taken course here in last 15 years in the district.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi: Aazadi ke baad Amethi main pehla CT Scan Centre aana apne aap mein is baat ka sanket hai ki Rahul Gandhi ke LS shetra mein vikas ke haalaat kitne kharab the, 15 saal tak jo saansad rahe vo ek CT scan centre nahi khulwa paye garibo ke liye. pic.twitter.com/4W90g1WlyV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sanjay Singh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi’s program in Amethi has been cancelled for the day. He further said that rest information conveyed to the public soon. Later, another party leader Deepak Singh told media that Rahul’s two-day programme in Amethi has been postponed for a couple of days and another program will be organised soon.

Deepak Singh, Congress on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amethi: Rahul Gandhi’s two-day program in Amethi has been postponed for some days. Another program will be organised soon. pic.twitter.com/4eIm4WW1d1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More