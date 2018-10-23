Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday speaking on Sabarimala issue at an event in Mumbai said that everyone has a right to pray but not desecrate. The comments were made in the context of several reports that an activist tried to enter Sabarimala temple carrying used sanitary pads. However, the activist had categorically denied such reports as baseless.

Amid the ongoing controversy centred around the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, Union Minister Smriti Irani today said that everyone has a right to pray but not to desecrate. Union Minister’s comment has come when the temple opened for 5 days last week for the first time after the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing mensurating women to enter the shrine but no woman made into the temple owning to massive violent protests.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai called the Young Thinkers’ Conference, as per ANI, Irani said that she was nobody to speak on the verdict as she was a serving cabinet minister but the logic is as simple as if you don’t take blood-soaked sanitary napkins to your friend’s house then why would you take them into the house of God.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani says," I have right to pray,but no right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I'm a serving cabinet minster. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? No.Why take them into house of God?" pic.twitter.com/Fj1um4HGFk — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

SABARIMALA VERDICT

A 5-Judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on September 28 ruled that women of all ages have a right to enter the shrine and offer prayers. The bench observed that not allowing menstruating women into the Sabarimala is ultra vires the constitution.

After the verdict, while the ruling CPM pushed for the implementation of the verdict the state’s BJP unit and the Congress urged that an ordinance be passed to continue the ban.

Following the verdict, the issue has snowballed into a full-fledged controversy with several public figures also making remarks on the contentious issue.

Earlier, veteran Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi, issued an open threat challenging the verdict saying that women entering the temple should be ripped in half.

