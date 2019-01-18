She was referring to Congress leader Kabil Sibal's demand of scrapping colonial area sedition law under Section 124A of the India Penal Code. Her remarks come days after Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a sedition case lodged in 2016

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused the Opposition Congress of supporting those who raised anti-national slogans at a JNU event in 2016. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Smriti Irani said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to make India stronger while Congress leaders support tukde tukde gang (those who talk about breaking India. She also hit out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal who has demanded that colonial area sedition law under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code be scrapped as those in power are manipulating it.

The BJP leader further asked why the Left government was silent on Kerala nuns who were transferred by the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation for protests against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Smriti Irani’s remarks come days after Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a sedition case lodged in 2016. They had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at an event in support of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Highlighting the importance of Ayushman Bharat scheme at BJP headquarters, the Union minister said Modi government’s ambitious scheme, launched in September 2018, has provided medical support and strength to over 8 lakh patients so far. The vision of the Prime Minister has been lauded by international agencies like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and individuals like Bill Gates, the Union Minister said.

