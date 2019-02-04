When asked whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi against Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani replied that the decision would be taken by the BJP president Amit Shah. The textile minister was speaking at the second edition of Words Count festival in Pune.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that she would leave Indian politics the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to hang his boots. The textile minister was speaking at the second edition of Words Count festival in Pune. When asked about whether the country would ever see her as Pradhan Sevak Smriti Irani, the actor-turned-politician replied never, adding she entered politics to work under charismatic leaders. “I was very lucky to work under the leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and I am currently serving under Modi ji,” Irani replied.

She was also asked whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi against Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, the minister replied that the decision would be taken by the BJP president Amit Shah. She further added that during the 2014 elections, nobody knew who was Smriti Irani, however, in 2019, they all got to know who she is.

Smriti Irani on being asked 'when will one see pradhan sevak Smriti Irani", at Words Count festival in Pune: Never.I entered politics to work under charismatic leaders.I was very lucky to work under leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee&I'm currently serving under Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/liXxvPYuxf — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

When asked about whether she would like to work under leaders other than PM Modi, the 42-year-old minister that she was currently serving leaders other than PM Modi, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari. She said that she had worked with several leaders within the organisation for the last 18 years, adding that she also got the opportunity to work under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

Pointing at the BJP’s victory in the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the minister also said that those who were presuming that Modi would not be there for long, they were wrong, adding that PM Modi would stay around for very long.

