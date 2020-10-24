Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday said that how would Congress protect farmers when their own son-in-law has looted their lands.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): In a scathing attack on the Congress party for opposing farm acts, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday said that how they will protect farmers when their own son-in-law has looted their lands.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Irani said in Hindi, “Jiske damad kisano ki zameen kha jaye, wo dusre kisano ki zameen kya khaak bachayenge” (Whose son-in-law has snatched the land of farmers, they won’t be able to save their lands)”.

Comparing previous Congress government at Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, she said that people have learned that only a ‘sevak’ can dedicate himself for the development of the nation and those who are willing to become self-reliant will have to walk with PM Modi.

Also read: FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list till Feb 2021, asks Pak to address strategic deficiencies in implementing action plan

Also read: ‘Seditious Remarks’: BJP calls for arrest of Mehbooba Mufti over flag comments

“Why Congress leadership is scattering? Because people of this country have become aware of the fact that this country is not the property of those who have been in the power. The one who as a ‘sevak’ (worker) devotes himself to the country only that one will be sitting in power,” she said. “Those who want to become self-reliant, they will have to walk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Irani added. Gujarat bye-polls will be held on November 3 on eight seats.

Also read: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder lashes out at centre says, “Won’t let BJP disturb peaceful atmosphere of Punjab”