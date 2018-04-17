In the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police, the police have named four students from the Delhi University for allegedly stalking and misbehaving with the information and broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. The police added that the accused were coming from a party and started chasing Union Minister's car.

In the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in Union Minister Smriti Irani’s stalking case, the police have named four students from Delhi University for allegedly misbehaving and stalking the Information and Broadcasting minister. The chargesheet was filed by the police on Tuesday. The stalking incident took place last year when Smriti Irani was returning to her home in Chanakyapuri from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Back in April 2017, four DU students had followed Smriti Irani’s car in Lutyens Delhi. After being confronted it was found that the students were drunk.

Following a complaint by the minister, the four accused were arrested and stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman. However, the accused were later released on bail. The Delhi police had filed an FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The reports, the accused were booked under 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) charges of the IPC. The police said that the accused were coming from a party and started chasing Union Minister’s car.

The matter was highlighted after I&B Minister, Smriti Irani, had made a call to the Police Control Room (PCR) and also filed a complaint with Chankayapuri Police Station. Following the complaint, the students were detained by the Delhi police. After being detained, the accused were sent for medical tests. the medical reports for the four students had later confirmed that the accused had alcohol in their blood. The police said that accused were trying to overtake minister’s car. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the stalking incident took place while the minister was crossing Moti Bagh flyover.

