Union Minister Smriti Irani in a surprising post has shared a picture which has a still from comedian Abhishek Upanmanyu's show and the picture has a witty caption.

Union Minister Smriti Irani who is no new to online trolling has in a yet-another-hatke avatar has paid tribute to fellow memers (as she pointed out). With a follower base of over 5 lakh, she has shared another witty post, but this time a tribute to the troll-army. Her freshly baked post is the funniest answer to fellow trollers.

She shared a popular meme that has a still from comedian Abhishek Upamanyu’s stand-up video. The meme read, “When I insta a meme, fellow memers say ….’toh kya karun? Job chhod dun? (What should I do? Quit?)”. She captioned that her post was a tribute to fellow members and their funny bone.

The post so far has garnered over 3000 likes and some really witty comments from her followers. One of the followers called her the coolest politician for being awesome every time she comes up with a post. Another person requested her to make a meme banao, paisa bachao yojana’. Another one wrote, “ek hi dil hai madam, kitni baar jitogey”. While some said mera desh badal raha hai,

Irani is popular on social media for the pop culture connect she brings in her posts which her followers are able to connect with, unlike other politicians.

Take a look at some of her other catchy posts:

