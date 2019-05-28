Irani recently emerged the winner from the Amethi Lok Sabha where she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes. The BJP leader was accompanied by a close friend and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has walked barefoot to the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai. Irani recently emerged the winner from the Amethi Lok Sabha where she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes. Smriti Irani walked 14-km to reach the temple by bare foot. The BJP leader was accompanied by a close friend and producer Ekta Kapoor. The BJP leader has taken the nation by storm after winning Gandhi bastion, Amethi Lok Sabha seat. The TV producer Ekta Kapoor shared a photograph of the two in which they can be seen flaunting their facial glow after walking all the way down. She has captioned it: 14-km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baaad ka glow.

The defeat of Rahul Gandhi reverberated across the country as the Gandhian scion lost to BJP. Amethi, which is mostly rural belt constituency, has rarely looked beyond Congress since last two decades. The BJP top brass put all effort over the past several years to ensure this win. Irani herself made multiple visits to Amethi as she had camped in the constituency during the campaigning days.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to pick another Congress bastion Wayanad as his second Lok Sabha seat was also feared as some interesting event to be held in Lok Sabha polls. Smriti Irani too drummed this fact into the minds of Amethi voters and they owed the same.

Irani joined BJP in 2003 and contested unsuccessfully against Congress’s Kapil Sibal from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. In 2014, she lost to Rahul Gandhi from Amethi by over a lakh votes. This year, she successfully defeated Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes.

Ekta Kapoor was the producer of the popular TV show “Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi” which made Smriti Irani a household name in the country. Recently, on the day of Lok Sabha 2019 result, Ekta posted a photo of her son Ravie and nephew Laksshya looking into the television screen as the counting of votes was underway.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App