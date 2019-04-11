The Congress has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard. In its letter, the party has demanded to beef up Rahul Gandhi's security and launch a probe into the security lapse.

The Congress on Thursday alleged sniper threat to party president Rahul Gandhi. The party claimed that a green laser, possibly from sniper gun, was aimed seven times at Rahul Gandhi’s head when he was briefing reporters in Amethi after filing his nomination papers in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. The party has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard. In its letter, the party has demanded to beef up Rahul Gandhi’s security and launch a probe into the security lapse. The Congress has also sent a video clip of the Congress’ president’s media interaction to Rajnath Singh.

However, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has refuted the Congress charge, saying that green light was due to a camera flash, a media report said quoting home ministry officials.

On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, a Gandhi family bastion he has represented since 2004 when he was elected as a Lok Sabha parliamentarian for the first time. For the second consecutive time, Rahul Gandhi will face BJP’s Smriti Irani, who is the Union Textiles Minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

In 2014 elections, the Congress president had defeated Irani by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. In comparison to 2004, 2009 Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s vote share had gone down. This time, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, along with Amethi. Wayanad is a minority community dominated seat in southern India.

His decision to contest from two parliamentary seats has drawn criticism from the BJP leaders. Amethi will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More