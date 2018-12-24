Days after authorising 10 central agencies to snoop into anyone's computer, the Narendra Modi-led Central government is in process of proposing amendments to Information Technology (IT) Act in order to fetter unlawful content on web. The amendments allow the online platforms to trace or retain people's private data and conversations including WhatsApp messages, breaking the end-to-end encryption.

The new amendments provide a sharp resemblance to Section 66A of the IT Act that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015 in Shreya Singhal case.

Days after authorising 10 central agencies to snoop into anyone’s computer, the Narendra Modi-led Central government is in process of proposing amendments to Information Technology (IT) Act in order to fetter unlawful content on web. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Centre is planning amendments to rules governing content, Section 79 of the IT Act, in order to make it mandatory for the online platforms to use technology which would help curb unlawful content and trace the origin of these unlawful messages.

The report suggests the amendment require end-to-end encryption be broken and tools for identifying, removing or disabling access to unlawful information or content be proactively deployed by the online platforms. As part of the amendments, a new Rule 3(4) is to be inserted into the Act, that would allow the platforms to warn users proliferating unlawful content on a monthly basis, in other words, it allows the online platforms to trace or retain people’s private data and conversations including WhatsApp messages, breaking the end-to-end encryption.

The draft was discussed on Friday with representatives of Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Amazon, Yahoo, Twitter, ShareChat, SEBI and The Internet Service Providers Association of India. This confidential meeting lasted more than an hour, and the aforementioned platforms have been given time till January 7 to respond to the proposal.

The amendments mean that the online platforms would be under obligation to help the government against any query. There’s also talk of a nodal person to be appointed for 24X7 coordination with law enforcement agencies and officers to ensure compliance.

The Section 66A of the IT Act made it a punishable offence for any person to post any information that is offensive or has menacing character. Further, the Section created a liability regime for the Internet providers towards the government.

Seen in the backdrop of Centre authorising 10 agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt information through any computer resource, the move to keep a tab on the online content raises serious questions regarding the freedom of speech online as part of the right privacy which had been upheld as a fundamental right by the Supreme Court only this year in the Aadhaar case.

