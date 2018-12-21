Just a couple of hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “an insecure dictator” over snooping law, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah launched an all-out attack against the Congress leader. Shah said that there have been just two insecure dictators in the country and indirectly mentioned former Congres prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of doing fear-mongering and playing with national security.
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government for authorising 10 security and intelligence agencies to monitor, intercept and decrypt data stored in any computer in the country. The Congress president called PM Modi an “insecure dictator” and said that it is a matter of time that over 1 billion of Indian people will find that “converting India into a police state is not going to solve his problems”.
Within hours of Rahul Gandhi’s comments, Amit Shah swiftly took to his official twitter handle and slammed the Congress leader for doing fear-mongering and playing politics with the national security. Shah also added that UPA had put no barriers on unlawful surveillance during its regime but when Modi government puts safeguards for citizens, Rahul cries conspiracy.
The agitated BJP national president also took on Rahul Gandhi’s insecure dictator jibe saying there have been only two insecure dictators in the history of India. He continued that one of the dictators imposed emergency while the other wanted unrestricted access to read letters of common citizens. He then asked Rahul Gandhi to guess who they were.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs released a press statement authorising 10 security and intelligence agencies, including CBDT, RAW, Narcotics department, Intelligence Bureau, etc, free access to monitor, intercept and decrypt data stored in any computer of the country.
