Snooping law: Sometimes coincidences make one wonder at the odd magic holding this world together. Blame it on Lord Hanuman, who if one goes by recent utterances, could be Dalit, Jat or Muslim given the statements from people starting from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to sundry others. The issue at hand is not the simian god’s caste but surveillance by the almighty State. NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s revealing of the Machiavellian and Orwellian super state snooping on its citizens made the surveillance state into a real object for the post-Noughties. The totalitarian control of the cheka/KGB and their ilk in the Soviet Union and its satellites in Eastern Europe had been forgotten. In the private domain, the Cambridge Analytica episode in Facebook made people rethink their social media lives which were being used to typecast their political allegiances ahead of elections both here and elsewhere. Data is the new oil, said Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani when launching Jio a few years ago.

It is precisely Data that the government wants to access in your PCs and laptops via a law that is from the times of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, just like Aadhaar is. The Narendra Modi government’s identifying the 10 agencies that will be empowered to snoop on citizens via the Internet service provider is what has brought this draconian law into focus. What this means is that unlike current procedure which involves police and law enforcement agencies to get a warrant and then raid the premises of the suspect to access the hard drive and what is in the laptop/PC, the agencies will be able to get all that without you knowing.

Of course, it is national security which is the grander cause but the immediate casualty in the short-term will be privacy which had been upheld as a fundamental right by the Supreme Court only this year in the Aadhaar case. The last few months have seen the arrest of human rights activists with leftist leanings and the threat they pose given the literature and writings on their workstations. Israeli philosopher Yuval Noah Harari has consistently feared that technology will end up challenging free will and liberty. That is precisely what the proposal to snoop will end up doing, curtailing your freedom of expression not just on social media, the Internet but also in private jottings and doodling.

If this was news of mind control on the newspaper front page today, the day saw the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case being dismissed on lack of proof. All 22 accused were acquitted for lack of proof. Among the 16 others who were acquitted earlier in the case was BJP president Amit Shah. Coincidences, one must say; 2019 is 10 days away.

