Sikkim witnessed snowfall for the first time after 10 years. Unfortunately, it turned into a nightmare for the 2500 tourist who got stuck near the India-China border in Sikkim’s Nathula Pass due to the heavy snowfall. The stranded tourists were accommodated at the Army barracks after with the jawans moved their belongings out, as per reports.

“Indian Army rescued more than 2,500 civilians stuck in more than 400 vehicles around Nathula, Sikkim due to heavy snowfall. All were provided food, shelter & medical care last night,” the Indian Army tweeted.

Apart from Sikkim, Darjeeling in West Bengal, parts of Gangtok, Nathula, Ravangla and the area near Tashi saw snow flakes. The region witnessed lightning, rain and hailstorm, causing the temperature to fall to 6 degrees Celsius, and eventually leading to snowfall in the region.

