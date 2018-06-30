Talib Hussain, a social activist who lead the agitation against the rapists in the Kathua gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old was booked for domestic violence. Hussain along with Deepika Singh Rajawat hogged headlines for speaking up for the Kathua rape-murder victim.

Talib Hussain, a social activist and advocate, and member of the Bakerwal community, who led an agitation against the rapists of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district early this year has been booked for domestic violence and attempt to kill his wife over dowry demands. According to a report published by the Indian Express, an FIR was filed against Hussain after a preliminary enquiry by the police into the complaint of Talib’s wife Nusrat Begum.

The police said the advocate had married Nusrat in 2015, and the couple has 2 children. His brother has also been booked for molesting her wife, police sources said.

According to the police, Nusrat, her father Mohammad Tahir accompanied by their neighbours brought a written complaint against Talib along with court order to the police.

Talib has been booked under many provisions of RPC, which includes domestic violence, demanding dowry, threatening to divorce his wife and making an attempt to murder her, a reported by Indian Express said.

Her rape had outraged many in the country and many protests were held in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Banglore demanding justice for the rape victim.

