A renowned Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) social activist Rita Jetinder died during a TV show after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. A prominent Jammu and Kashmir scholar Rita Jetinder, who was on a Doordarshan LIVE chat show suffered a cardiac arrest when she was presenting her views during the show.

A renowned Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) social activist Rita Jetinder died during a TV show after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. A prominent scholar Rita Jetinder, who was on a Doordarshan LIVE chat show suffered a cardiac arrest when she was presenting her views during the show. According to a 56-second video clip which has gone viral on social media, Rita Jetinder was presenting her views on some topic when she suddenly collapsed and died during the show. She was sitting not very far from the host.

A prominent activist Rita Jetinder was also the secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. Several people expressed their condolence on the sudden demise of activist Rita Jetinder. According to the video clip which is being circulated on social media, moments before the activist suffered a cardiac arrest, she was presenting her views during the DD Kashmir morning show and looking all fine.

Also Read: Congress says Modi looting people’s money for own publicity

However, while speaking in the show, she suddenly took a pause and gave some weird expression and suddenly leaned down backwards with her mouth opened. Looking at this, other speakers present on the show at first did not get what happened to the activist following which video ends.

Also Read: Nirbhaya rape case: NCW sends notice to Tihar Jail over pending execution of convicts

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing several discussions on the Article 35A which ensures special rights to the people of the state. Meanwhile, regional political parties including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) have already stated that they will boycott the urban body and civic body elections scheduled to be held later this year until the Centre ensures that there will be no alteration to Article 35A.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More