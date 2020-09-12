Social activist and Arya Samaj leader Agnivesh passed away on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

Social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. Swami Agnivesh was associated with Arya Samaj and had led a campaign against bonded labour.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes on the demise of Swami Agnivesh. Gandhi said that the founder of Bandhua Mukti Morcha and revolutionary leader of Arya Samaj Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday, his death was an irreparable loss for Arya Samaj and for the country. Rahul Gandhi said, ‘My humble tributes’.

As a social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh breathed his last on Friday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi expressed sorrow over his demise. The ‘Masoom’ actor took to Twitter to condole the demise of the 80-year-old social activist.

She wrote in a tweet that she was very saddened by the passing away of Swami Agnivesh due to multi-organ failure. She added that he was influenced by Liberation Theology and he worked to rescue and rehabilitate bonded labourers and was a force to reckon with in the eighties. She added ‘RIP’.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the passing away of social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh and said that he fought for the marginalised sections of our society with great courage and conviction.

Sonia Gandhi said in a statement, ‘I am grieved to learn of the passing away of Swami Agnivesh. All his life he fought with great courage and conviction for the most marginalized sections of our society fearless in defending their rights and in facing up to those who exploited and oppressed them and terrorised the poor, often at great personal risk.’

She said that Swami Agnivesh was the most powerful and effective voice for the vulnerable and the defenceless and added, ‘Swami Agnivesh’s energy and faith in constructive social activism was indeed admirable and inspiring. He worked with equal dynamism to promote interfaith understanding and dialogue, non-violence, and justice for the tribal people of Chhattisgarh caught in a violent conflict.’

The Congress chief further said, ‘He will be widely mourned, and India will honour the memory of this brave and noble soul. May his soul rest in peace.’

Social activist and Arya Samaj leader Agnivesh passed away on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

