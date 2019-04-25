Social media calls Congress a bunch of cowards: Soon after the official announcement, social media called the decision foul for the party workers who wanted Priyanka Gandhi for the political debut. Several Tweeple said that Congress Party is scared of PM Narendra Modi. Others said that Congress is a bunch of cowards who have destroyed the nation.

Social media calls Congress a bunch of cowards after party fields Ajay Rai for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Speculation on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making her political debut from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi fuelled after Congress Party on Thursday named Ajay Rai as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Varanasi Lok Sabha elections 2019. Soon after the official announcement, social media called the decision foul for the party workers who wanted Priyanka Gandhi for the political debut. Several Tweeple said that Congress Party is scared of PM Narendra Modi. Others said that Congress is a bunch of cowards who have destroyed the nation.

Ajay Rai had fought against PM Narendra Modi in 2014 as well. He finished third in the contest, after PM Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal.

Several times Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had told the media that she would contest elections even from Varanasi if the party had asked her to. While the Congress has maintained that Priyanka is working to improve the party’s 2022 UP assembly elections. Earlier during her tour to Ayodhya, Priyanka had hinted at contesting the Lok Sabha elections from anywhere her party wanted her to contest.

Leaders also regretted the decision of the Congress Party. Delhi Congress chief and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit said that it would have been better for the party if Priyanka Gandhi would be the party’s candidate.

bunch of cowards congress party

atleast could have shown them tough fight…but you are scared shit of losing seat..

so disappointed…@priyankagandhi

should have been made the #Varanasi candidate.

#LokSabhaElections2019 #PriyankaGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCIndia — Youth Voter (@pilot_2019) April 25, 2019

Cowards. What a Bhasmasuri party!Has no vision. No guts. Messed it up in Delhi. A very rude shock awaits them in Rajasthan as Gehlot just campaigning for his son and diverting all resources there. The regional satraps dont listen to Rahul or he doesnt have the authority. https://t.co/XSXGXmq0gU — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) April 25, 2019

#ICYMI If #PriyankaGandhi decides to take the plunge from Varanasi, the city will witness what can safely be called the mother of all contests.#ModiKiNautanki pic.twitter.com/RaMFHJrMpZ — Vaani Saini (@VaniMishraUP) April 25, 2019

Why give hints suggesting otherwise #PriyankaGandhi? Can't blame opponents for saying congress stuck with its "no risk" strategy for the #gandhis. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) April 25, 2019

