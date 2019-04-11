Social media cracks jokes on BJP tweet saying NRC will eliminate every infiltrator barring Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs: The social media users on Thursday made fun of the ruling BJP for its tweet. The users criticised the BJP for its tweet and threatening the minorities.

Social media cracks jokes on BJP tweet saying NRC will eliminate every infiltrator barring Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs: The BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the party would ensure the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the entire country. Shah asserted that the BJP government would eliminate every single infiltrator from the country, barring Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs. However, the party’s official Twitter handle took it as Buddha instead of Buddhists. The party faced humiliation on social media with the users criticising the BJP for its tweet and threatening the minorities.

Several netizens pointed out the word Buddha which should have been Buddhists. A Twitter user said that he did not know Buddha was an infiltrator who is now being exempted from deportation under NRC. Mocking at the ruling national party, another user questioned that would BJP spare only Buddha and not Buddhists.

We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs: Shri @AmitShah #NaMoForNewIndia — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2019

Addressing a gathering, BJP boss said that the party is committed to implement NRC in West Bengal like Assam. Challenging state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP boss said that how much may oppose implementation of NRC, the BJP would ensure that each infiltrator is thrown out.

He accused Mamata of spreading lies about the NR and added that Gorkhas do not have a fear as it’s going to target the infiltrators only and not the genuine citizens of India.

About the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Shah went on to say that while the nation was celebrating the Indian Air Force’s attack on terrorist hotbeds, Mamata Didi and Congress were mourning on the action taken.

He said that it was because of the appeasement politics they did not support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt’s action against Pakistan

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC stands for T : 'Tushtikaran' of Bangladeshi infiltrators

M : Mafia

C : Chit Funds Scam It cannot do any good to the people of Bengal: Shri @AmitShah #NaMoForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/34lYisqCZE — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2019

Shah alleged that Trinamool Congress goons have killed more than 60 BJP Karyakartas. Saying that Didi cannot suppress the voice of Bengal by unleashing violence, BJP boss said that it’s in the nature of BJP Karyakartas to fight injustice till the end.

In Bengal, the goons of TMC have killed more than 60 karyakartas of BJP. Mamata Didi can't suppress the voice of Bengal by unleashing violence. It's in the nature of BJP Karyakartas fight injustice till the end and defeat you: Shri @AmitShah #NaMoForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/1p7nPqXYi0 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2019

Here are the social media reactions:

Only Buddha… Not Buddhists ???🙈🙈🙈🙈 — We the People of India 🇮🇳 Deepanjali (@deerao) April 11, 2019

Didn't know #Buddha was an infiltrator who is now being exempted from deportation under NRC! #LokSabhaElections2019 https://t.co/NEH6jJPRu7 — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) April 11, 2019

Such an awkward tweet that I have seen recently — Senthil Kumaran (@Sherwin00) April 11, 2019

Mamata didi is spreading lies about the NRC. Gorkhas don't have fear it as it's going to target the infiltrators and not the genuine citizens of India: Shri @AmitShah #NaMoForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/36yg40tAYC — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2019

“I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.” Swami Vivekananda, September 11, 1893. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/uyeDjSSeNc — Ajit Ranade (@ajit_ranade) April 11, 2019

This is a textbook call for genocide — Joey Ayoub ‏🌱 (@joeyayoub) April 11, 2019

This single statement will take you down the history. India & Indians are not like what you think, they may endorse you for some reason but they have their own mind & opinions on country related issues.

Mark this words — MUSCLEMAN (@akkss) April 11, 2019

This is the hate and bigotry we are against. Please do not use "Sikhs" for your propaganda. Baba Nanak has taught us to Uphold equality, justice, and dignity of all life: affirmation of One Race, One Brotherhood. That is all humanity. — Taj (@tajkanwar) April 11, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More