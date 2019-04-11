Social media cracks jokes on BJP tweet saying NRC will eliminate every infiltrator barring Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs: The BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the party would ensure the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the entire country. Shah asserted that the BJP government would eliminate every single infiltrator from the country, barring Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs. However, the party’s official Twitter handle took it as Buddha instead of Buddhists. The party faced humiliation on social media with the users criticising the BJP for its tweet and threatening the minorities.
Several netizens pointed out the word Buddha which should have been Buddhists. A Twitter user said that he did not know Buddha was an infiltrator who is now being exempted from deportation under NRC. Mocking at the ruling national party, another user questioned that would BJP spare only Buddha and not Buddhists.
Addressing a gathering, BJP boss said that the party is committed to implement NRC in West Bengal like Assam. Challenging state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP boss said that how much may oppose implementation of NRC, the BJP would ensure that each infiltrator is thrown out.
He accused Mamata of spreading lies about the NR and added that Gorkhas do not have a fear as it’s going to target the infiltrators only and not the genuine citizens of India.
About the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Shah went on to say that while the nation was celebrating the Indian Air Force’s attack on terrorist hotbeds, Mamata Didi and Congress were mourning on the action taken.
He said that it was because of the appeasement politics they did not support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt’s action against Pakistan
Shah alleged that Trinamool Congress goons have killed more than 60 BJP Karyakartas. Saying that Didi cannot suppress the voice of Bengal by unleashing violence, BJP boss said that it’s in the nature of BJP Karyakartas to fight injustice till the end.
Here are the social media reactions:
Leave a Reply