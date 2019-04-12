Jharkhand: A tribal man has been killed by a mob over suspicion of cow slaughter in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday over which social media has slammed RSS and BJP. Check out the reactions of Twitteratis given below.

Jharkhand: A tribal man has been killed while three others were injured in an attack by an angry mob after it suspected them to have slaughtered an ox in the Gumla district of Jharkhand on Wednesday. According to the reports, police have informed that the incident took place on Wednesday, April 10, 2018, when four tribal men were spotted cutting the flesh of a dead ox in Jhumro village late night.

Police further said that all the four tribals were attacked by a mob and one person among the tribal men was beaten to death, while the other three were injured yet survived the horrific incident. It has been reported that the mob had attacked the tribal men over suspicion of having slaughtered the cow. However, a source close to the police has said that a police team has been formed to apprehend the suspected people involved in the murder who are mainly non-tribals.

Meanwhile, people on social media have made several comments over this dreadful incident, according to a tweet by Vishal Dadlani on Twitter, this year’s election is compared to be a legit circus while the voters have been compared to be the monkeys performing in a circus. While another tweet has criticised the RSS and BJP, the tweet says that these two parties can rejoice for murdering an innocent man in the name of cows.

Unreal. This election is a legit circus, and the public seems to be the monkeys. The @ECISVEEP should actually read the "EC IS ASLEEP" https://t.co/JBPxA7bD8r — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 12, 2019

Mob kills tribal over suspicion of cow slaughter in Jharkhand. RSS and BJP can rejoice for murdering one more innocent man in the name of cow https://t.co/s6Av14n6lI — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) April 12, 2019

CAN WE CONTINUE TO IGNORE SUCH HORRORS?Jharkhand: Mob kills tribal over suspicion of cow slaughterhttps://t.co/ynPOf3vUQA — subhashini ali (@SubhashiniAli) April 12, 2019

Now,Tribal killed by mob in Jharkhand because they suspected he killed a cow. Murderers will probably be rewarded by the BJP gobarmint as usual. #BloodyBloodyBloodyBJP — Rupa Gulab (@rupagulab) April 12, 2019

