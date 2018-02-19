On his visit to Gujarat, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interacted with the students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management. He emphasised the fact that empowering women is not just the right thing or the nice thing to do, but it is the smart thing to do.

Calling himself a ‘feminist’, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while answering the questions from the students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management said we as a society are under-performing as women are not being given similar opportunities to display their full potential. He also emphasised the fact that empowering women is not just the right thing or the nice thing to do, but it is the smart thing to do. And we need to empower women as it is extremely important. He also elaborated that the word ‘feminist’ is a word with certain meaning, but is quite easy to understand. “If you think man and woman ought to be equal, and ought to have same opportunities, and if you recognise that there is still a lot of work to do to get there, you are also a feminist,” Trudeau said. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Gujarat on Monday.

While answering a question regarding the similarities between him and US President Donald Trump, Candian PM said that both he and Trump have a lot of similarities between them. He added that both of them are working for the empowerment of middle class in their respective countries. Sharing his views on globalisation, he said that the new reality of the 21st century is going to be more heterogeneous and the world needs to understand how differences can become a source of strength while India and Canada have already done fairly with it. “One realisation that we all need to have is that we are witnessing more and more encounters with differences. When we meet people who have different stories and background from us, we learn and grow and create a more resilient community,” Trudeau said.

Describing India as a ‘pluralistic place’, he said the country has always done reasonably well. Trudeau was attending the discussion on ‘Education and Investment Opportunities’ with the students. He has also become the first international leader to visit the prestigious Indian Institute of Management in Gujarat.