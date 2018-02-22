Bombay High Court on Wednesday, February 21 rebuked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not helping it enough in order to comprehend the agency's case against the assailant in the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh. Sheikh, regarded as a wanted criminal along with his wife, Kausar Bi were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat police in November 2005. As many as 38 persons were charged by the CBI in the case as accused, out of which 15 included IPS officers, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, February 21 rebuked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not helping it enough in order to comprehend the agency’s case against the assailant in the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh. Since February 9 the Bombay High Court has been hearing several petitions filed by CBI and Sohrabussin’s brother against the discharge of various police officers. It stated that the CBI had failed to provide an adequate amount of assistance due to which it was still ambiguous in the on the prosecution’s overall case.

Every time when the court began the case, every time the court has sought documents such as charge sheet, witness statements, or seized letters related to the case, the CBI claimed that it did not have the essential papers and sought time to procure it. Justice Mohite-Dere asserted “It is the primary duty of a prosecuting agency to place all evidence on record before the court. However, in this case, despite the court’s repeated queries, the CBI has chosen to argue only on the role of the two officials whose discharge it has challenged.”

Sohrabuddin Sheikh who the Gujarat police had claimed in the past was associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and regarded as a wanted criminal, and his wife Kausarbi were allegedly shot dead in police custody in November 2005. As many as 38 persons were charged by the CBI in the case as accused, out of which 15 included IPS officers, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. He was the home minister of Gujarat when Sohrabuddin. The High Court is hearing the arguments of Sohrabuddin’s brother, Rubabuddin’s lawyer, advocate Gautam Tiwari, challenging the discharge of Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian.

