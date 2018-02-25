After the discharge of Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian, which is been challenged by the Bombay High Court, his lawyer has claimed that Pandian was framed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also claimed that he has an unchallenged record, and yet the CBI is trying to undermine him like this. He also contended in the court that Pandian was not in Hyderabad on the day of the alleged abduction.

After the discharge of Gujarat IPS officer, Rajkumar Pandian has been challenged in Bombay High court, his lawyer has said on Saturday that he was framed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As per his allegations, the CBI has framed Pandian in the case after fabricating the shreds of evidence. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Pandian’s lawyer has told the CBI that he had a clean record when he was in the Investigation Bureau. He was one of the main officers who had taken on gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the ISI of Pakistan. He also claimed that he has an unchallenged record, and yet the CBI is trying to undermine him like this. He also contended in the court that Pandian was not in Hyderabad on the day of the alleged abduction.

As per the CBI, Sohrabuddin, a gangster with alleged terror links, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati were abducted by the Gujarat police on the intervening night of November 22-23, 2005 while they were travelling from Hyderabad to Sangli in a private bus. According to the lawyer, Pandian has taken a flight from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad on November 23, 200s. On the other hand, CBI claims that he never took the flight and instead sent constable Ajay Parmar to Ahmedabad on his ticket as a cover-up. In his defence, the lawyer said that it was an international flight of Air India, where every passenger’s ID card would have been checked.

ALSO READ: Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Bombay High Court lashes out at CBI, says agency failed to provide evidence against accused

It all started in November 2005, Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat police. The high court is having the day-to-day hearing on petitions filed by CBI and Rubabuddin Shaikh, Sohrabuddin’s brother, challenging the discharge of five of the 14 police officers. Out of 38 persons charge-sheeted by the CBI for being involved the fake encounters, there are 15 of them who have been discharged by the special CBI court in Mumbai. IPS officers DG Vanzara, Pandian and BJP president Amit Shah were discharged by the special CBI court.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Sohrabuddin Shiekh fake encounter case: Bombay HC lifts gag on reporting trials by media

ALSO READ: Judge Loya death case: SC to hear pleas seeking independent probe into ‘mysterious death’

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App