Sohrabuddin Sheikh case: The Special CBI Court in Mumbai acquitted all 22 accused in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh-Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case due to lack of evidence on Friday. Special CBI judge observed in his order that all the witnesses and proofs were not satisfactory to prove conspiracy and murder and observed that circumstantial evidence was not substantial. The court also said this can’t be termed the fault of the prosecutor if witnesses don’t speak; the government machinery and prosecution put in a lot of effort and 210 witnesses were brought but satisfactory evidence didn’t come as witnesses turned hostile.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh, who the Gujarat police had claimed in the past was associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and regarded as a wanted criminal and his wife Kausarbi, were allegedly shot dead in police custody in November 2005. The special judge for CBI cases S J Sharma, who has examined 210 witnesses so far, had reserved the decision on December 5 for December 21, 2018. In the alleged fake encounter, 22 accused, most of them are policemen, are facing trial. The alleged fake encounter case that involves many big names was transferred to the CBI in 2010. According to the reports, 92 prosecution witnesses turned hostile during the trial.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who got discharged in 2014, was also one of the accused in the high profile case. With Amit Shah, who was home minister in Gujrat at that time, Gujarat DIG Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) DG Vanzara, Gujarat Police Commissioner PC Pande and then minister Gulab Chand Kataria were discharged from the court.

Sandeep Tamgade, the chief investigating officer of the case had told the court that Amit Shah and 3 IPS officers were the main conspirators behind the alleged fake encounters but his statement was not supported by any documentary evidence. Sandeep Tamgade said, “From the investigation done by us, we found the principal conspirators were Amit Shah, DG Vanzara (former Deputy Inspector-General Gujarat Police), Rajkumar Pandian (SP, Intelligence Bureau) and MN Dinesh (IPS officer, Rajasthan Police).”

