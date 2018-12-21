Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case: A CBI court will today pronounce its verdict in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh-Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case. In the alleged fake encounter 22 accused, most of them are policemen, are facing trial. The special judge for CBI cases SJ Sharma had reserved the decision on December 5 and today will pronounce it.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh-Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case today. In the alleged fake encounter 22 accused, most of them are policemen, are facing trial. The Special CBI court, which has examined 210 witnesses during the trial, had on December 5 reserved its order in the sensitive case. BJP national president Amit Shah, who got discharged in 2014, was also one of the accused in the high profile case. With Amit Shah, who was Home Minister in Gujrat at that time, Gujarat DIG Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) DG Vanzara, Gujarat Police Commissioner PC Pande and then Minister Gulab Chand Kataria were discharged from the court.

Sandeep Tamgade, the chief investigating officer of the case had told the court that Amit Shah and 3 IPS officers were the main conspirators behind the alleged fake encounters but his statement was not supported by any documentary evidence. Sandeep Tamgade said, “From the investigation done by us, we found the principal conspirators were Amit Shah, DG Vanzara (former Deputy Inspector-General Gujarat Police), Rajkumar Pandian (SP, Intelligence Bureau) and MN Dinesh (IPS officer, Rajasthan Police).”

The alleged fake encounter case that involves many big names was transferred to the CBI in 2010. According to the reports, 92 prosecution witnesses turned hostile during the trial. The special judge for CBI cases SJ Sharma had reserved the decision on December 5 and today will pronounce it.

