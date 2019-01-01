Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case: Union Minister Smriti Irani has accused the Congress of running a political conspiracy against BJP president Amit Shah in 2010 in Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. Addressing a press conference on the matter, she said the Congress ran a dubious campaign against her party president as he was discharged by a special CBI court in 2014.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case: Union Minister Smriti Irani has accused the Congress of running a political conspiracy against BJP president Amit Shah in 2010 in Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. Addressing a press conference on the matter, she said the Congress ran a dubious campaign against her party president as he was discharged by a special CBI court in 2014 in Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. Her statement comes days after a CBI court acquitted all the 22 accused, mostly the policeman from Gujarat and Rajasthan, in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case due to lack of evidence

She further accused the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi of using Central Bureau of Investigation to falsely frame the BJP president. The minister further said years of fake propaganda by Congress against Amit Shah has crumbled.

Special CBI judge SJ Sharma in its judgement had said the witnesses and proof were not satisfactory to prove conspiracy and murder. The judge said that he was helpless and sorry for the families of Sohrabuddin and his aide Tulsi Prajapati. BJP president Amit Shah and other IPS officers including DG Vanzara were acquitted in the year 2014.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said it would have been appropriate if Rahul Gandhi had asked the right question as to who killed the Sohrabuddin case investigation, he would have got the right answer. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi over his no one killed Sohrauddin Sheikh remark.

