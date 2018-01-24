In the latest update to Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case, the Bombay High Court has quashed and lifted the gag order on media reporting on the trial on Wednesday. Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said such restrictions are contrary to law. In December 2017, a group of journalist moved the Bombay High Court against an order by the CBI court, which restrained the media from reporting the trial.

In the latest update to Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case, the Bombay High Court has quashed and lifted the gag order on media reporting on the trial on Wednesday. Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said such restrictions are contrary to law. While passing the orders, she said that the media cannot be stopped from reporting on an ongoing trial. “The rights of the press are intrinsic with the constitutional right that guarantees freedom of expression. In reporting from an open trial, the press not only makes use of its own right but serves the larger purpose of making such information available to the general public,” she said.

She also dismissed the objections to such reportage by the accused persons in the case, saying they had failed to prove to the court that there existed any legal provision for a trial court to prohibit the press from reporting. On November 29 last year, the special CBI court has banned journalists from reporting or publishing the proceedings of the ongoing trial in the case. The court took the decision after observing the publication may create a ‘security problem’. In December 2017, a group of journalist moved the Bombay High Court against an order by the CBI court, which restrained the media from reporting the trial.

The writ petition had asked for the order to be quashed as it was “bad in law”, “illegal” and a “major roadblock” for them in discharging their duties. According to reports, the order restraining the media was passed on the day the court was expected to examine the first prosecution witness in the case. The court had earlier framed charges against 22 accused, including policemen from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.