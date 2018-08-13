Somnath Chatterjee death Twitter reactions: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away at 89 on Monday morning in Kolkata. The 10-time Parliamentarian had reportedly been suffering from kidney related ailment and had suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. Since Sunday, Somnath Chatterjee had been on life support. Earlier on Tuesday, Chatterjee who served as the 14th Speaker of the lower house (2004-2009) was admitted to Belle Veu Clinic in Kolkata after he his health deteriorated. In July, Somnath Chatterjee suffered a hemorrhagic stroke following which he was admitted to a private medical clinic. After he was announced dead, all the political leaders from across the country paid their condolences.
Paying their tributes to the former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi described him as an institution. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Chatterjee as a stalwart of Indian politics.
Somnath Chatterjee death LIVE Updates: Political leaders, including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, mourn death of former Lok Sabha Speaker
Expressing sorrow over the demise of Somnath Chatterjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was deeply saddened over the demise of Somnath Chatterjee. She further termed his death as a great loss for the country.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Shushma Swaraj took to her Twitter handle and stated that she had a good relationship with Somnath Chatterjee in spite of the ideological differences they shared.
Somnath Chatterjee, former Lok Sabha Speaker, dies at 89
Terming Somnath Chatterjee as the champion of enlarging the constituency for social democracy, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the death of Chatterjeehatterjee was a great loss. BJP president Amit Shah called Somnath Bharti as an excellent parliamentarian.
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh resigns, says he wants to focus on cow protection