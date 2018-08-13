Somnath Chatterjee death twitter reactions: The 10-time Parliamentarian had reportedly been suffering from kidney related ailment and had suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. Since Sunday, Somnath Chatterjee had been on life support.

Somnath Chatterjee death Twitter reactions: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passed away at 89 on Monday morning in Kolkata. The 10-time Parliamentarian had reportedly been suffering from kidney related ailment and had suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. Since Sunday, Somnath Chatterjee had been on life support. Earlier on Tuesday, Chatterjee who served as the 14th Speaker of the lower house (2004-2009) was admitted to Belle Veu Clinic in Kolkata after he his health deteriorated. In July, Somnath Chatterjee suffered a hemorrhagic stroke following which he was admitted to a private medical clinic. After he was announced dead, all the political leaders from across the country paid their condolences.

Paying their tributes to the former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi described him as an institution. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Chatterjee as a stalwart of Indian politics.

Expressing sorrow over the demise of Somnath Chatterjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was deeply saddened over the demise of Somnath Chatterjee. She further termed his death as a great loss for the country.

Saddened at the passing away of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath (Da) Chatterjee. My condolences to his family and admirers. This is a great loss for us all — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shushma Swaraj took to her Twitter handle and stated that she had a good relationship with Somnath Chatterjee in spite of the ideological differences they shared.

I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Shri #SomnathChatterjee. In spite of our ideological differences, we cherished a very cordial relationship. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 13, 2018

Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior leader, Shri Somnath Chatterjee. An erudite & seasoned parliamentarian, Somnathda was known for value based politics. He rose above partisan politics on several occasions. My condolences to his family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 13, 2018

Terming Somnath Chatterjee as the champion of enlarging the constituency for social democracy, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the death of Chatterjeehatterjee was a great loss. BJP president Amit Shah called Somnath Bharti as an excellent parliamentarian.

पूर्व लोकसभाध्यक्ष श्री सोमनाथ चटर्जी जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर आहत हूँ। अपने पूरे जीवन में वे लोकतांत्रिक, उदार और सामाजिक लोकतंत्र के प्रति संघर्षशील रहे। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 13, 2018

Saddened to learn about the demise of Somnath Chatterjee, former Speaker of Lok Sabha. He was an excellent Parliamentarian, whose long years as a member of the House, enriched our Parliamentary traditions. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 13, 2018

