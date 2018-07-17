AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti's dog Don, who was once pulled in a domestic violence case by his wife against him, passed away on Sunday night. In 2015, Somnath Bharti's wife had accused that Bharti had unleashed his dog to bite her during a domestic violence case against the AAP lawmaker.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Somnath Bharti’s dog Don, who was in media reports in 2015 for bitting Somnath Bharti’s wife when she had accused the AAP lawmaker in a domestic violence case, died on Sunday around midnight. Somnath Bharti took to his Twitter page and shared the sad news that his dog Don was no more. Bharti shared that Don came to him when he’s just 3 weeks old, passed away on July 16, Sunday midnight. The AAP lawmaker also mentioned that he cremated his dog at a pet crematorium in Chhatarpur on Monday morning.

Earlier in 2015, Somnath Bharti’s wife Lipika had accused Bharti in a domestic violence case and also alleged that Bharti had used his dog, unleashing him to bite her. The incident had remained in the limelight.

Following Somnath Bharti’s wife allegations, the police as part of their probe had taken the dog into the custody and said that doing this was crucial to investigate the case. However, the dog was later returned to the AAP legislature and was given a clean chit.

Earlier when Bharti was accused in a domestic violence case, he used to accompany with his dog whenever he was called to the police station. His dog was also in the news due to a heart problem which he was facing during that time.

Speaking on the sad demise of his dog, Somnath Bharti said that he was advised for mercy killing as his dog was not keeping well, however, he passed away on Sunday.

