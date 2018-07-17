Charges against Former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti have been framed by the Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Statement of witnesses will be recorded on 4th and 7th of September.

the Delhi Court had ordered the framing of charges against him under sections 147/149 rioting, 354 (molestation), 354C (voyeurism).

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday framed charges against former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti for the 2014 late-night raid in Khirki Extension.

Earlier on June 30, the Delhi Court had ordered the framing of charges against him under sections 147/149 rioting, 354 (molestation), 354C (voyeurism), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (outraging woman’s modesty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC.

Court has fixed 4th and 7th September to record the statement of witnesses in the case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has framed charges against former Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti over the 2014 midnight raid in Khirki extension. Court fixes 4th and 7th September for recording of the statements of witnesses. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zjLL7uBsQr — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

Updating…..

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More