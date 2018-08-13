Somnath Chatterjee, the former Lok Sabha Speaker passed away in Kolkata on Monday morning, August 13, following a heart attack. The 89-year-old leader was admitted in at Belle Vue Clinic last Tuesday after a kidney related ailment. Reacting to the death of Chatterjee, many politicians expressed grief on Twitter, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee died at the age of 89 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning, August 13, after multiple organ failure. His health had deteriorated after he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke in June this year. Reacting to the death of Chatterjee, many politicians expressed grief on Twitter, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Omar Abdullah. Chatterjee was associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and served as the Lok Sabha speaker from 2004 to 2009 during the 1st UPA rule.

All you need to know about Somnath Chatterjee

He was born in 1929 in Assam’s Tezpur. AfterMitra Institution School, Presidency College, Chatterjee attended Jesus College, Cambridge and did graduation with a BA in 1952 and an MA in 1957, both in Law.

2. The 89-year-old joined politics in 1986. Chatterjee became a Member of Lok Sabha in 1971 and was also elected for the 1st time as an independent candidate supported by the CPI(M). He also served as the longest parliamentarians, as he was a ten-time Lok Sabha MP 1971-2009.

3. In 1996, he was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award.’ However, in 2008 he was expelled from CPI(M) for not quitting as the Speaker after the party withdrew its support from the UPA alliance.

4. Before he joined politics, Chatterjee was called to the bar from Middle Temple in London and joined as an advocate at the Calcutta High Court.

5 . The veteran leader was lambasted severely for his comment, “Supreme Court was encroaching on the right of the legislature by issuing orders on the proceedings of the Jharkhand Assembly during a vote of confidence.

