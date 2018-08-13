Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee died on Monday in Kolkata. He was 89. The 10-time parliamentarian was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Veu Clinic on Tuesday. Chatterjee was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and put on life support after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee died on Monday in Kolkata. He was 89. Chatterjee was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and put on life support after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and his condition was critical since then. The 10-time parliamentarian was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Veu Clinic on Tuesday and suffering from various diseases. Previously, he was admitted to a private medical centre in Kolkata in July after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

He served as the 14th Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009 (During United Province Alliance – 1 government). In 1968, Chatterjee started his political innings with Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) and remained its member till 2008. In 2008, the CPI-M withdrew its support from the Congress-led UPA-1 government over the India-US nuclear deal, but Chatterjee refused to submit his resignation from the post of Lower House Speaker, propelling CPI to remove him from the party.

He won the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 1996. It is an award for outstanding sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for overall contribution in the Parliament. For the first time, he entered the Parliament as an independent candidate with the support of CPI(M) in 1971. In his political career as a parliamentarian, he represented several Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal like Bardhaman, Jadavpur, and Bolpur.

In the 1984 Lok Sabha election, he was defeated by Mamata Banerjee from Jadavpur constituency. In 2009, he retired from active politics. Chatterjee was an advocate at the Calcutta High Court before joining active politics. Chatterjee, who attended the University of Calcutta, completed his graduation from Jesus College, Cambridge in 1952.

Chatterjee, during his tenure as the Speaker, introduced some unprecedented steps, including abolishing the practice of paying for toiletries and tea from the national exchequer.

