August 2018 has been a busy month, busy at least for the grim reaper. There have been 4 high-profile deaths of prominent Indian personalities in the ongoing month alone. First veteran Congress leader RK Dhawan’s demise shocked the nation early in the month and it was followed by immensely popular DMK chief Karunanidhi’s death. The country was still lamenting the loss of Nobel-winning writer VS Naipaul when the announcement of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee’s death added more misery.

It was a sad day within the political sphere of the country when RK Dhawan died on August 6 at the age of 81. The senior Congress leader, who was a close confidante of former PM Indira Gandhi, took his last breath at the BL Kapur hospital. It were the age-related ailments that Dhawan died from.

Just a day after the Congress leader’s demise, another legendary politician in M Karunanidhi bid adieu to this world after multiple organ failure. The iconic DMK chief was struggling with age-related illnesses from the last couple of years and ultimately died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai at the age of 94. Such was the grief and mourning in Tamil Nadu that the state government declared a public holiday on August 8.

On August 12, the sudden death of Nobel laureate VS Naipaul, who was born in Trinidad but had grassroots in India, shook the entire world. The much-celebrated writer who wrote novels like “A Bend in the River” and “A House for Mr Biswas” died at the age of 85. Naipaul was admired by many in the world due to his lyrical writing and was considered as one of the most contentious writers in the world.

The most recent blow came on August 13 when former Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran communist leader Somnath Chatterjee died at the age of 89 in Kolkata. Chatterjee was going through a kidney-related ailment and saw his condition deteriorated after a mild heart attack in a hospital. The entire political leadership in the country paid its respects and mourned the loss of the “stalwart of Indian politics”.

