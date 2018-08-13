Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee died on Monday in Kolkata. He was 89. The 10-time parliamentarian was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Veu Clinic on Tuesday. Chatterjee was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and put on life support after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. Chatterjee served as the 14th Lok Sabha Speaker from 2004 to 2009 (During the UPA-1 government). Chatterjee began his political career with Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) in 1968 and elected as an independent MP for the first time in 1971.

Before joining politics, Chatterjee was an advocate at the Calcutta High Court. He was expelled from CPI(M) after he refused to give up his post of Lok Sabha speaker in 2008, after CPI(M) withdrew its support from UPA-1 government over India-US nuclear deal.

