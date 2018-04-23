Rahul Kumar Manjhi was taken into police custody from a village near Bodh Gaya on Sunday for consuming liquor in Bihar which had been dry for past two years. commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that after medical tests, traces of alcohol were found in his system.

In what could be perceived as a major embarrassment for the BJP in Bihar, a son of a BJP MP from Gaya was arrested along with two of his friends on the morning of April 22 for consuming alcohol. The state of Bihar had adopted a complete prohibition of liquor some two tears back on April 2, 2016. The accused was identified as an 18-year-old Rahul Kumar who is the son of Gaya BJP MP Hari Manjhi. After the Rahul was taken into custody, police conducted medical tests and found traces of alcohol in his blood.

As per reports, Rahul Kumar Manjhi was taken into police custody from a village near Bodh Gaya on Sunday. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating senior superintendent of police said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody. Talking to HT, police officer Shuv Kumar Mahto further added, “Police conducted a medical examination of Manjhi’s son and it was confirmed that he consumed liquor.” Meanwhile, Rahul’s father Hari Manjhi slammed the reports and medical tests claiming that his son had consumed liquor in a state which had been dry for past two years.

Speaking on the matter, BJP MP from Gaya, Hari said that this is a conspiracy to defame him ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is currently under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi looking after the post of Deputy CM of the state.

