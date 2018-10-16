Ex-BSP lawmaker's son threatens woman in Delhi: Son of a former BSP lawmaker has been booked by the Delhi Police after a video of him threatening a woman outside a 5-star Delhi hotel went viral on social media. In the video, the accused, Ashish Pandey, can be seen threatening and hurling abuses at the woman.

There have been several reports and videos showcasing the unruly nature of several politicians. Recently, a son of a former MP was spotted threatening a couple with his gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi. The matter was highlighted after a passerby recorded the whole incident and later shared it on several social media platforms. In the video that went viral, the son of former MP can be seen threatening a woman with his gun and hurling abuses right in the middle of the road. The accused was identified as Ashish Pandey who is said to be the son of former MP of Mayawati’s BSP.

as per reports, the incident took place outside Hyatt Regency Hotel late on Saturday. During investigations, the accused Ashish pandey was identified as the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey and brother of BSP MLA from Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh. in the viral video, Ashish can be seen, heard threatening and hurling abuses at a woman and a man at the entry of the 5-star hotel. As per reports, the incident took place on October 14.

As per current reports, the investigating Lucknow Police has raided Ashish Pandey’s house after a video of Ashish pandey brandishing a girl outside Delhi hotel went viral. Reports add that all the airports have been put on high alert and look out notices have also been issued.

#WATCH A man brandishes a gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi on October 14. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/G14eqVJU0U — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

While Ashish Pandey was threatening the woman by flaunting his gun iin open, the hotel staffers stood at their spots like mute spectators. later, in the video, a woman can also be seen coming out and joining Ashish in harassing the couple.

After the video went viral, the Delhi police took cognizance of the incident and booked Ashish pandey under Arms Act. As per current reports, the accused is said to be absconding.

This is Delhi for you. Any other impression is purely accidental or a facade.. Posted by Peri Maheshwer on Monday, 15 October 2018

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the FIR was launched on the complaint filed by Assistant Security Manager, Hyatt Regency Hotel, RK Puram, Delhi.

