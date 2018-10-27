Greater Noida expressway accident: The elder son of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) minister Veena Devi died in a car crash on Saturday morning. As per reports, the car accident took place while he was travelling on Greater Noida expressway.

Ashutosh, son of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) minister Veena Devi died in a car accident on Saturday. The elder son of Veena Devi was reportedly killed in a car accident that took place on Greater Noida expressway. Veena Devi, the LJP MP, is a minister from Munger in Bihar. As per reports, the accident took place after the car, in which Ashutosh was travelling, lost its control and rammed into the divider. Soon after the accident took place all the concerned authorities including the local police officials rushed to the accident spot.

As per primary investigations, the accident reportedly took place at around 5:30 am. LJP MP Veena Devi’s son was immediately rushed to the JP Hospital. Reports suggest that Ashutosh died while undergoing the treatment at the hospital. LJP MP Devi’s son was a student at Sharda University. His family is reported to be en route to Delhi after hearing the reports of the car accident at Greater Noida Expressway.

According to reports, the 22-year-old son of LJP MP Veena Devi died while he was on his way back. Reports add that the driver of the speeding car lost the control of the vehicle after which the accident took place. The reports of Bihar MP Veena Devi’s son died in a car accident surfaces just a few months after LJP MP Rama Singh’s son died in a road accident. He reportedly died in a road accident in Allahabad now Prayagraj.

Ashutosh’s family is said to be on their way to Delhi to take the body of Veena Devi’s son back to Patna. His body is said to be carried by a chartered flight.

