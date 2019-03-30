Sonakshi said if somebody is not happy where they belong, it's important to bring a change. Supporting her father's move to switch party, Sonakshi hoped that the new association with Congress makes him do good work and doesn't suppress him

Everyone has been eagerly waiting for their shotgun Shatrughan Sinha to join the Congress party who had confirmed to join the grand-old party after differences with BJP. Now, Shatrughan’s daughter, Sonakshi Sinha has also spoken on her father’s decision to change the party. In a recent media interaction, the actress was asked about her father leaving BJP and joining the Congress party, to which the actress replied she supported him and eventually it was his decision on whichever party he wanted to be part of. She said if somebody is not happy where they work, it’s important to bring a change.

Pointing to BJP veterans like LK Advani, JP Narayan, Murli Manohar Joshi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sonakshi said the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve. She said her father has a lot of respect for all the people, though, now the party has sidelined these seniormost leaders. Supporting her father’s move to switch party, Sonakshi hoped that the new association with Congress makes him do good work and doesn’t suppress him.

Sonakshi Sinha on her father Shatrughan Sinha leaving BJP & joining Congress: It’s his choice. I think if you're not happy somewhere you must bring a change & that’s what he did. I hope in this new association with Congress, he'll be able to do more good work¬ feel suppressed. pic.twitter.com/zlILmwMGi1 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Sonakshi also said the decision taken by her father should have been made earlier and he got a tad too late. When the NDA-led government announced its Bihar candidates for Lok Sabha 2019 elections on March 23, many old names of the alliance did not find a place in the list and Shatrughan Sinha was also among them.

The rebel BJP leader and two-time MP, Shatrughan Sinha who did not find his name in the list has been replaced by Ravi Shankar Prasad who’ ll be contesting Sinha’s Patna Sahib seat in the upcoming elections.

Shatrughan Sinha has always been known as a rebel leader within BJP who, time and again has criticised party leadership, could be the reason BJP overlooking his candidature and fielding somebody else from the Patna Sahib constituency.

One such rebel episode also took place on Holi as well, when the BJP MP took to Twitter as he launched an unveiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending his Holi wishes to the nation. He said Chowkidar narrative won’t bring answers to unanswered questions. He had tweeted:

Happy Holi to you, Sirji. Once again I'll remind you politely buth firmly that don't get into the sting of the operations of #Chowkidar. The more you are defensive of Chowkidar, the more the Nation will be reminded of unanswered questions & the Rafale deal which people — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

The leader who is often seen attacking Prime Minister Modi had in the past also called out for new and better leadership before elections. The politician had said that PM should come out with all his black, white and grey shades.

Sinha was scheduled to join Congress on March 28, however, nothing has happened so far, though Congress has announced that Sinha will be inducted in the party soon, without disclosing any date.

