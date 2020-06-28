In the message shared on Instagram, Actor Sonam Kapoor thanked Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai for changing everything in her life and said that she will be forever indebted to him.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to director Aanand L Rai, who turned 49 on Sunday. ‘Raanjhanaa’, released under the directorship of Rai in 2103, was a remarkable hit in Sonam Kapoor’s acting career. As the ‘Neerja’ actor extended birthday wishes, she thanked him for “changing everything” in her life, and also for having confidence in her.

She posted a lovely picture on Instagram, that saw both the actor-director duo in all smiles, from the sets of the romantic-drama film. “Happy happy birthday Anand sir! Thanks for changing everything in my life. Forever indebted to you, for having the confidence in me. Also cannot wait to eat with you again…,” she captioned the post.

Starring Dhanush alongside Sonam, the romantic drama ‘Raanjhanaa’ set in Varanasi is about a one-sided love story.Both, the direction, and the actor’s performance received favorable reviews from the movie enthusiasts.

Penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the pivotal roles.

Anand L Rai rose to fame in 2011, with his romantic hit film ‘Tanu Weds Manu” and its sequel, starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan. In 2018, he directed “Zero” which had actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles.

His next project in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar is ‘Atrangi Re,’ which will have a never seen before trio – Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. The flick, for now, is scheduled to hit the big theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

