Monday, August 26, 2024

Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video Message On BJP’s Announcement Of 5 Districts In Ladakh

In this big announcement, Sonam Wangchuk has shared a video message on the social media platform X. He thanks Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Ahead assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Amit Shah announced five new districts in Ladakh on Monday. The names of the new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. The aim of introducing the new districts was to initiate development in the delivery in public services and decrease the distance of government initiatives to the people residing in the remote areas.

He said, “Because today, the announcement of five districts in Ladakh has been made, I first want to thank Amit Shah ji and the Modi government. This was a very old demand. Now we need to see if these are merely administrative districts or if they are democratic districts. The government had promised to include Ladakh in the 6th Schedule in 2019, so if these districts are declared according to the autonomic district council, where elected representatives make decisions about their development, then it aligns with the 6th Schedule, and this is a matter of great joy.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 led to the division of the former state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, which has its own Assembly, and Ladakh, which does not have a legislative body.

