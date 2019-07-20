Sonbhadra massacre: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has met the families of victims in Sonbhadra massacre today. After meeting them, the Congress leader said that she would be back to visit the villagers at Umbha in Sonbhadraafter she had to spent a night in Mirzapur after being detained by the authorities.

Sonbhadra massacre: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spent Friday night at a guest house in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh after she was detained by the state police to meet the families of those killed in the firing incident in a land dispute case in Sonbhadra’s Umbha village. While the Congress leader asserted that she was ready to go to jail if the government wants to put her in jail for meeting the kin of affected families, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government also extended their support to the affected families in Sonbhadra.

Earlier in the morning, four Trinamool Parliamentary delegations, led by Derek O’Brien, visiting Sonbhadra were detained at Varanasi airport. TMC leader Derek O’Brien in a Twitter post alleged that ADM or SP have not told us under which section they are arresting the delegation. He added that the TMC delegates told the police that they will cooperate, wish to meet injured &then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet and give confidence to grieving families.

Here are the Sonbhadra massacre LIVE updates:

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally met the families of Sonbhadra massacre. The Congress leader has shared a video from her meeting with the families of victims. She said that the people have been gone through unimaginable brutality and unjust. She added that every single Indian should stand with the Ubbha massacre victims in the name of humanity.

Finally met the families of the Ubbha massacre. What they have been through is unimaginably brutal and unjust. Every single Indian should stand with them in the name of humanity. pic.twitter.com/232oJITUjj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2019

— Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla have been stopped at Varanasi airport by police. They were on their way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims of firing case.

— Congress delegation-led by Pramod Tiwari has met Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people. The heinous incident took palce on Wednesday, July 17, and was the first of its kind.

— Recently, the family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case came to meet Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Chunar Guest House. Soon after meting the relatives of victims, the Congress general secretary said that she was allowed only to meet the two relatives of the victims, however, 15 others were not being allowed to meet her.

— Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that the incident that took place in Sonbhadra was unfortunate. He said that the state government is taking action and will carry out a unbiased investigation and culprits will be punished.

— TMC delegations including Derek O’Brien, Sunil Kumar Mandal, and Abir Ranjan Biswas have been sitting on a dharna at Varanasi airport after they were stopped by meeting the Sonbhadra vitims. The three TMC MPs have been sitting on dharna just off the tarmac from 9:45 this morning. Delegation have not been allowed to visit hospital or proceed to Sonbhadra Massacre site.

— The Trinamool party workers were seen protesting against the central government over UP incident of killing Dalit Adivasis at Gandhi Murti Kolkata today. Apart from that, three TMC leaders were also detained at the Varanasi airport who were on their way to meet the families of victims.

TMC Protest against Central Government today in Gandhi Murti kolkata .over UP incident of killing Dalit Adivasis . pic.twitter.com/JZyRvpS2Od — syeda shabana (@shabana3637) July 19, 2019





Video message from Trinamool delegation who have been detained/arrested (they still haven’t been told why!) at Varanasi airport tarmac. They were on their way to meet the injured in hospital and meet & give confidence to the grieving families in #Sonbhadra

Watch>> pic.twitter.com/1cSjPfZ7cT — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019



— Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party workers accompanying him continued to sit on dharna at Chunar Guest House on Saturday. She has made it clear that she would not leave the state unless and untill she would be allowed to meet the families of Sonbhadra’s firing case.

