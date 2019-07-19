Priyanka Gandhi Vadra this morning was detained when she was enroute to meet Sonbhadra massacre victims' kin. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered the suspension of four officials and constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter from 1955 till now.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her latest tweet slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for failing to do their job. She said it was the duty of the government to nab criminals and likewise she had to ensure to stand by the victims. She further accused BJP of preventing her from fulfilling her duties. The tweet has come after she was detained by the UP Police en route to meet families of the victims who were killed in Sonbhadra massacre.

The Congress leader reiterated that nobody could stop her from backing the victims. She refused to leave Sonbhadra until the Uttar Pradesh Police allowed her to meet the kin of massacre victims.

The Congress general secretary, who is currently in Sonbhadra, staged a sit-in at Chunar Guest House after the state police imposed Section 144 and didn’t allow her to meet the Gond tribals. She was detained in Narayanpur by the Uttar Pradesh Police. As many as 11 people of the community, including three women, lost their lives after 200 armed men under the leadership of a village head opened fire on them over a land dispute on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की ड्यूटी है अपराधियों को पकड़ना। मेरा कर्तव्य है अपराध से पीड़ित लोगों के पक्ष में खड़े होना। भाजपा अपराध रोकने में तो नाकामयाब है मगर मुझे मेरा कर्तव्य करने से रोक रही है। मुझे पीड़ितों के समर्थन में खड़े होने से कोई रोक नहीं सकता। कृपया अपराध रोकिए! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said she was illegally detained by the UP Police en route to Sonbhadra where the heinous crime took place. Reports said she has been taken into preventive custody. Ahead of her visit to Sonbhadra, she had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath asking that her security be reduced while travelling in the state.

The Congress leader also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased and sent UP Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu to Sonbhadra to meet the family of victims on Thursday. Meanwhile, the UP government has constituted a 3-member panel to probe into the matter and several police officials have also been suspended. The government has also announced compensation between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50,000 to the victims of families.

